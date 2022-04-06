Royal Bank of Canada Increases Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $190.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s current price.

TRV has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.31.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $181.39 on Monday. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

