Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €95.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DHER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.20 ($58.46) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €113.64 ($124.88).

ETR DHER opened at €48.19 ($52.96) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €48.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €36.45 ($40.05) and a one year high of €141.95 ($155.99). The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

