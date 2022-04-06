Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) to report $26.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rover Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.00 million and the highest is $26.92 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full-year sales of $173.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.90 million to $176.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $254.78 million, with estimates ranging from $249.05 million to $257.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROVR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,290. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $15.59.

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $60,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,750 shares of company stock worth $147,560.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

