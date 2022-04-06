Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) Trading 0.4% Higher

Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.30. 4,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 2,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,196 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 11.04% of Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

