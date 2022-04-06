Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.14

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 1653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROIV. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 33,686 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $163,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 19,336 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $93,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,794 shares of company stock worth $1,848,008.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

