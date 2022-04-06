Rohan Cummings Acquires 18,911 Shares of Devro plc (LON:DVO) Stock

Devro plc (LON:DVO – Get Rating) insider Rohan Cummings bought 18,911 shares of Devro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £39,523.99 ($51,834.74).
Shares of DVO traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 207 ($2.71). The stock had a trading volume of 207,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,310. Devro plc has a 1-year low of GBX 163.46 ($2.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 240 ($3.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £345.58 million and a P/E ratio of 11.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 207.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 209.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Devro’s previous dividend of $2.80. Devro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.
About Devro (Get Rating)
Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.
