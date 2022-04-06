Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Down 6.4%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.60 and last traded at $45.87. 128,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,126,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.03.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average of $78.46.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The firm had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $3,716,691.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,530 shares of company stock worth $5,515,380 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

