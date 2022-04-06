Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,197,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,451,000 after buying an additional 476,655 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Roblox by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Roblox by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $3,716,691.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,515,380 over the last three months.

Shares of RBLX opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.98. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

About Roblox (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.