Robert J. Traube Sells 11,069 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $161,939.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 2.13. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.28 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 63.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 735.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 349.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zuora (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

