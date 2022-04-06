Robert Glenn Sells 942 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) EVP Robert Glenn sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $95,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Robert Glenn sold 566 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $58,631.94.

On Monday, March 21st, Robert Glenn sold 1,543 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $152,371.25.

COUP traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,405. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.35 and a 200 day moving average of $167.09. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 11.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Coupa Software by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer cut Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

