Robert Disbrow Sells 100,000 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$122,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,278,750 shares in the company, valued at C$25,960,075.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Robert Disbrow acquired 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,927.50.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Robert Disbrow acquired 21,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,380.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,500.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Robert Disbrow purchased 39,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,130.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Robert Disbrow purchased 64,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,505.00.

On Monday, January 17th, Robert Disbrow purchased 80,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,600.00.

Shares of TSE PNE opened at C$1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of C$465.17 million and a P/E ratio of 5.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.91. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.24 and a 52-week high of C$1.39.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.