Robert Bruce Hodgins Sells 18,912 Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 18,912 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$321,882.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$263,656.82.

MEG opened at C$17.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97. MEG Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.52.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

