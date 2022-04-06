Robert Allan Dickinson Sells 100,000 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at C$796,960.

Shares of TSE:TKO opened at C$2.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$821.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32. Taseko Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$1.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.22.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$102.97 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.23.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

