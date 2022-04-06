Robert Allan Dickinson Sells 100,000 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at C$796,960.
Shares of TSE:TKO opened at C$2.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$821.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32. Taseko Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$1.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.22.
Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$102.97 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
Featured Stories
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.