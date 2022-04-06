Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 6,405 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in KLA were worth $27,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in KLA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in KLA by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.10.

KLA stock traded down $7.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.03. The company had a trading volume of 26,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,146. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $285.89 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.