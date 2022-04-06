Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 6,251 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.18% of Domino’s Pizza worth $37,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,014,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Cowen lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.73.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $11.97 on Wednesday, hitting $379.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.81 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $417.33 and a 200-day moving average of $472.54.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

