Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 335,225 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 335,225 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $35,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at $141,918,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,433,000 after buying an additional 665,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,404,000 after buying an additional 567,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 348.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,973,000 after buying an additional 485,543 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at $18,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $779,567.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Silgan stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.24. 11,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,387. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Silgan Profile (Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.