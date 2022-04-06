Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 675,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,181 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in UGI were worth $31,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $719,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after buying an additional 281,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after buying an additional 118,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,416. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.16. UGI Co. has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. UGI’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

