Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,298,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 208,954 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Comcast worth $115,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,965,324. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $216.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

