Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,334 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Automatic Data Processing worth $73,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,658,000 after buying an additional 1,457,143 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after acquiring an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,350,000 after buying an additional 703,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,551,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.48. The stock had a trading volume of 23,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,681. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.85 and a 12 month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

