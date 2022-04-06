Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 30,325 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,325 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.17% of IQVIA worth $91,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV traded down $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.07 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.39. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IQV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.39.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

