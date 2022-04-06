Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,213,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,658 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.40% of Peloton Interactive worth $43,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 84.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 231,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,306,400. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.21). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $78,663.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

