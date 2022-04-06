Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,015 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.29% of Gartner worth $79,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 553.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,414. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.58. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.27 and a 1 year high of $368.99.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Gartner in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.80.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

