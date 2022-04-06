Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $598.31 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,760,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 525,497 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.3% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Visa were worth $598,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.33.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,532,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,649,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.98 and its 200 day moving average is $216.31. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

