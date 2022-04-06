Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $31.86 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,193 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total transaction of $607,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,457 shares of company stock worth $20,816,957 over the last 90 days. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGN stock traded up $14.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $705.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $469.80 and a twelve month high of $710.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $643.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $625.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

