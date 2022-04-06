Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,035,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $71,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $101,417,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,134,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,481,000 after purchasing an additional 530,638 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,599,000.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck acquired 101,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Shares of LESL traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.68. 10,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,671. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

