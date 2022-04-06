Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 392,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,547 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.16% of Church & Dwight worth $40,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 111.8% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 443,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 301.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after buying an additional 103,668 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHD traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.98. 7,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,280. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

