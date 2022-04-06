Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,353,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,376 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.32% of Newell Brands worth $29,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.57. 74,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,765. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

