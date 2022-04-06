Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 258,712 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 802,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,712 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.65% of Quest Diagnostics worth $138,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $990,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $4,724,000. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,871. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.69 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.99. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.58.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

