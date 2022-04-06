Riverwater Partners LLC Takes Position in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Riverwater Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of Usio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Usio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Usio by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Usio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Usio by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Usio by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ USIO opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40. Usio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $8.62.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

