Riverwater Partners LLC Takes Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 171,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 47,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

NYSE SNN opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $44.47.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNN. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.05) to GBX 1,442 ($18.91) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

About Smith & Nephew (Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.