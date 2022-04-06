Riverwater Partners LLC Takes $328,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Chubb by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,677 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after acquiring an additional 364,428 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after acquiring an additional 358,034 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,827,000 after acquiring an additional 348,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Chubb by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,615,000 after acquiring an additional 348,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Shares of CB stock opened at $212.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.73. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

