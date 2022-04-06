Riverwater Partners LLC Makes New $430,000 Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,249,000 after buying an additional 363,977 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 166,515 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,704,000 after buying an additional 58,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,925,000 after buying an additional 102,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,658,000 after purchasing an additional 144,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $115.53 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $102.39 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

