Riverwater Partners LLC Makes New $380,000 Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,467,000 after buying an additional 336,753 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Aflac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aflac by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Aflac by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Aflac by 8.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,118,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,716,000 after purchasing an additional 321,735 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

