Riverwater Partners LLC Makes New $309,000 Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $5,878,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IT opened at $297.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.58. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.27 and a 52 week high of $368.99.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. Bank of America began coverage on Gartner in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.80.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

