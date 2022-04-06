Riverwater Partners LLC Invests $286,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ACGL opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average of $44.18. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $49.15.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.