Riverwater Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,929 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 63.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 102,222 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 727.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 25,393 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

AKTS stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92.

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 473.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director James Michael Mcguire purchased 17,800 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $100,036.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

