Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,060 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,060 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 61,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $213,938.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

ZION opened at $64.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.72. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

