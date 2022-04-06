RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1662 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

RSF traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $19.06. 9,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,635. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $20.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RiverNorth Specialty Finance stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

