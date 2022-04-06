Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of RMM stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97.

In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, President Patrick W. Galley purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Dividend History for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RMM)

