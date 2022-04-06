Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of RMM stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97.

In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, President Patrick W. Galley purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

