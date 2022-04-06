Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of RMM stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97.
In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, President Patrick W. Galley purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.
