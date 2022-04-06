Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,300 ($69.51) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,220 ($81.57) to GBX 6,460 ($84.72) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.87) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($68.20) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.08) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.13) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,560 ($72.92).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 6,096.70 ($79.96) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($57.10) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.18). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,706.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,144.66. The stock has a market cap of £98.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 352.32 ($4.62) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($72.05), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($755,470.03).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

