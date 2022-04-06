Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given New GBX 6,700 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,700 ($74.75) to GBX 6,700 ($87.87) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.13) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,220 ($81.57) to GBX 6,460 ($84.72) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,100 ($80.00) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($68.20) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,780 ($75.80) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,636.92 ($73.93).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 6,085.41 ($79.81) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,706.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,144.66. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($57.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.18). The company has a market capitalization of £98.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.62) per share. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($70.79), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($353.97).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

