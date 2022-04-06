RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $465,321.00

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $10.19 million and approximately $465,321.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RINGX is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 313,192,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

