Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Insider Peter Brooks-Johnson Sells 2,313 Shares

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.60), for a total value of £15,173.28 ($19,899.38).

LON:RMV opened at GBX 654.20 ($8.58) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 643.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 698.82. The company has a market capitalization of £5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Rightmove plc has a 52-week low of GBX 557.40 ($7.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 810 ($10.62).

Get Rightmove alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.00. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.70) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rightmove to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 600 ($7.87) to GBX 630 ($8.26) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 655.56 ($8.60).

About Rightmove (Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.