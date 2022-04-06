Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Insider Peter Brooks-Johnson Sells 2,313 Shares

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.60), for a total value of £15,173.28 ($19,899.38).
LON:RMV opened at GBX 654.20 ($8.58) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 643.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 698.82. The company has a market capitalization of £5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Rightmove plc has a 52-week low of GBX 557.40 ($7.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 810 ($10.62).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.00. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.
About Rightmove (Get Rating)
Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.
