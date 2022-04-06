Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 263,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,955,891 shares.The stock last traded at $3.18 and had previously closed at $3.19.
Several research firms recently issued reports on RIGL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 122,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $937,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIGL)
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.