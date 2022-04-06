RH to Post FY2023 Earnings of $26.12 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for RH in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will earn $26.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $24.62. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for RH’s FY2024 earnings at $25.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $27.51 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.76.

RH stock opened at $354.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. RH has a 12 month low of $317.00 and a 12 month high of $744.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $5,595,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total transaction of $45,392.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,261,761 shares of company stock valued at $409,529,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

