RH (NYSE:RH) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RH. UBS Group dropped their price objective on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on RH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $598.76.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $354.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $376.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.43. RH has a 1 year low of $317.00 and a 1 year high of $744.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $9,390,875.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 837,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.79, for a total transaction of $272,755,623.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,261,761 shares of company stock worth $409,529,620. 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $266,764,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in RH by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,345,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after buying an additional 313,268 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of RH by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after buying an additional 266,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

