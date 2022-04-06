RH (NYSE:RH) Director Hilary K. Krane Sells 138 Shares of Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total transaction of $45,392.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $354.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. RH has a 12 month low of $317.00 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.43.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $1,072,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in RH by 2,300.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in RH by 77.6% in the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.76.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

