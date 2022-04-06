Revomon (REVO) Price Tops $0.45

Revomon (REVO) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. During the last week, Revomon has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Revomon coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revomon has a total market cap of $11.06 million and approximately $825,923.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00046662 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.03 or 0.07325830 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,861.35 or 1.00226772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00053444 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

