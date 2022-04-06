Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Down to $57.53

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.53, but opened at $52.00. Revolve Group shares last traded at $51.56, with a volume of 22,087 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $5,153,059.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,369 shares of company stock worth $10,448,435. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,744,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,868,000 after purchasing an additional 466,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,163,000 after purchasing an additional 71,635 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after purchasing an additional 959,875 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,158,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,908,000 after purchasing an additional 74,721 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,061,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,458,000 after purchasing an additional 190,700 shares during the period. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

