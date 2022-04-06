Reviewing TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) & Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TaskUs and Skillz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 0 1 8 0 2.89 Skillz 0 4 4 0 2.50

TaskUs currently has a consensus target price of $53.38, indicating a potential upside of 38.67%. Skillz has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 178.69%. Given Skillz’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than TaskUs.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TaskUs and Skillz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $760.70 million 4.92 -$58.70 million N/A N/A Skillz $384.09 million 3.25 -$181.38 million ($0.45) -6.78

TaskUs has higher revenue and earnings than Skillz.

Profitability

This table compares TaskUs and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs N/A N/A N/A Skillz -47.22% -37.99% -28.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.0% of TaskUs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TaskUs beats Skillz on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TaskUs (Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc. provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content for various proposals (removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content); and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. Its clients include online or app-based businesses transforming industries, such as ride-sharing, e-commerce, food and grocery delivery, streaming media, and online digital marketplaces. TaskUs, Inc. was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About Skillz (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

